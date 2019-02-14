Spen’s Sagar eyes glory in Liversedge half marathon

A sell out entry of 600 runners will compete in the Liversedge Half Marathon this Sunday.

Organisers Roberttown Road Runners confirmed every place for the popular event had been taken early and they are expecting an exciting race.

Among the pre-race favourites are Leeds City runner Jason Cherriman, who was the winner in 2017, along with defending champion Joe Sagar from Spen AC.

Sagar has been in great form and has two race wins to his name, with his first success coming in 2016, while he was runner-up in the recent Dewsbury 10K.

Valley Striders athlete Myra Jones is expected to be among the front runners to claim victory in the women’s race having won the event in 2014 and 2018.

She will face stiff competition from Dewsbury Road Runners’ Treena Johnson and Spen AC’s Jenni Muston but all three ladies will have to see off the threat of pre- race favourite Helen Cross from York Tri Club .

With strong entries in both male and female categories it should provide a tight race and great viewing for spectators along the course as it winds through the surrounding villages including Liversedge, Hartshead and Clifton.

The race is set with a start time of 11am on Roberttown Common, which has a road closure in place.

Car parks have been organised for runners but it is inevitable that traffic will be busy around the village.