Subhaan produces class display to reach English Championships

KBW boxer Mohammed Subhaan booked his place in the English Youth Championship finals this weekend with a thrilling victory over Harry Kinsella last Sunday.

Subhaan had won the Yorkshire title with a thrilling victory over Callum Grace the previous week and that set up a pre-quarter-final clash against Kinsella, who was fighting out of Kirkdale ABC in Liverpool, at the Irish Centre in Leeds.

It is becoming a habit for the Dewsbury boxer to be involved in action packed exciting fights and Sunday saw another enthralling bout.

The first round saw both boxers take the centre of the ring with Subhaan starting off more aggressively and putting Kinsella on the back foot.

Subhaan was keeping his opponent at bay with his jab in an attempt to create an opening behind Kinsella’s high guard.

Subhaan was landing the cleaner shots to both head and body but midway through the round, Kinsella started to box out of his high guard and establish his southpaw jab.

The Liverpool man had success with his backhand as he began to grow in confidence.

Having finished the first round strongly, Kinsella came out at the start of the second as the more aggressive fighter and the southpaw continued to have success with his backhand landing followed by a hook.

As he appeared to be getting on top, Kinsella was caught with a counter uppercut, followed by a hook to the body and head which hurt the Liverpool man.

The fight was even going into the final round and Subhaan boxed on the front foot, sensing he needed to take the round to win the bout.

He controlled Kinsella’s movement with his jab, while also landing some decent combinations to hurt his opponent.

Having hurt Kinsella with a body shot at the end of the first round, Subhaan pinned his opponent and unloaded body shots, which began to take their toll.

Kinsella could not find a way off the ropes and each time he tried to counter, Subhaan threw a shot to the head followed by a second phase to the body as he dominated the round.

The final bell saw both sets of supporters stand and show their appreciation to both fighters, as they had witnessed a engrossing encounter between two very talented boxers.

Before the MC announced the winner, both boxers were complimented on their performance but it was Subhaan who was declared the winner on a split decision.

The Dewsbury man now moves forward England Youth National Championships, with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final taking place at the Doncaster Dome over this weekend.

Subhaan’s last eight clash will be held tomorrow (Friday) and if successful would face a semi-final on Saturday with the final taking place on Sunday.