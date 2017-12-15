Thornhill’s Suzy scoops Yorkshire Tennis Volunteer of the Year at awards night

Thornhill tennis Club’s Suzy Puskas was crowned Volunteer of the Year at the Yorkshire Tennis Awards evening held in Garforth, Leeds, on Monday evening.

The event, attended by the LTA President Martin Corrie, celebrated the 2017 successes of Yorkshire tennis featuring Yorkshire County Champions awards and the Aegon County Cup team awards for the Yorkshire Girls Under-12s and Girls Under-14s, who are also both national tennis champions.

Since joining Thornhill Tennis Club just over two years ago, Suzy became membership secretary and immediately made a significant impact at the Dewsbury club. A mother of three Suzy has juggled family, work and her tennis roles at the club to help put Thornhill on the Yorkshire tennis map.

Suzy voluntarily provided and supported opportunities for more people from different backgrounds, age groups and abilities to play, watch, volunteer or coach tennis at the club.

She also followed up her efforts to increase membership by applying for grants.

She raised money towards tennis equipment and obtained funding from Kirklees which enabled new families to afford their children to try tennis for free.

Under the Kirklees sponsored ‘Try it, Like It, Do It’ project four families took part and still continue to be involved with the tennis at Thornhill.

The events have helped to increase the membership of juniors using the tennis club as well as other main club facilities.

Suzy initiated other fundraising activities for the Thornhill Cricket and Bowling Club when it came under financial difficulties.

The awards ceremony also saw Thornhill A team player Robert McIIvenny receive the Yorkshire County Colours for the Men’s over 70 veterans.

Suzy and Robert were well supported by a large contingent from Thornhill Tennis Club which included Suzy’s husband Matt and children, club chairperson Andy Chatterton, tennis coach Tawona Moyo and several club members.

Suzy’s name now goes forward for the national nominations for volunteer of the year.