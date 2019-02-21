Training Cave boxers warm up for home show with fine displays on the road

Boxers from the Training Cave gym in Birstall warmed up for this week’s home show by competing on the road last Friday.

The club took three fighters to compete on a show in Hull, where Jack Kaye was taking part in his second skills bout against a much taller opponent.

Kaye decided to box on the back foot and let his opponent chase him having success with the jab and landing the odd back hand.

Kaye went through the gears and increased his work as the rounds went on.

In the last round he came straight out of the blocks to put pressure on his opponent to impress his coaches in a bout where there is no winner.

Iyran Walker took part in his fourth bout in the space of three weeks.

The busy fighter was involved in another 50-50 contest that was hard to judge.

Both 11-year-old fighters went at it full pace for three rounds and left a lasting impression on the crowd but Walker unfortunately missed out, losing on a split decision.

Training Cave’s final boxer in Hull was Brandon Brearley, fighting for the second time in two weeks.

He was up against a tough opponent from the Hamer gym in Manchester and the fight involved non-stop action.

Brearley was again tested by an opponent that was willing to stand and trade with him but the Training Cave fighter was landing the cleaner, heavier shots as each uppercut and hook he threw landed successfully on his rival.

Brearley took the win via split decision and the Training Cave left the venue very happy with the way all three boxers performed.

Kayden Saunders took part in his first skills bout for the Training Cave, since moving from a different club, when he travelled to Doncaster for the Freedom show last Friday.

Saunders started slowly due to being out of the ring for a long period of time but grew in confidence as the rounds went on.

Training Cave are hoping for more success when they stage their own show this Saturday, which is being held at the Brain and Brawn fitness centre in Morley. Doors open at 6pm.