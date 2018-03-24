West Riding bowls cup qualifying draw is made

The West Riding Bowls Cup qualifying round will take place on Friday April 6, starting at 7pm, with matches to be played on neautral greens.
There will be 12 qualifying round ties, with Mirfield Old Bank B receiving a bye to the first round, which is due to be drawn on Monday April 9 at Cleckheaton Moorend WMC (7.45pm).
West Riding Cup qualifying round — Friday April 6 (7pm)
Rastrick v Elland C & BC at Brighouse Sports
Cleckheaton Sports B v Cleckheaton Sports A at Spen Victoria (bottom green)
Harold Club v Guiseley BC at Elland No 2
Shipley Club v Eccleshill at Pudsey Littlemoor
Spen Victoria B v Brighouse Sports A at Cleckheaton Sports (top green)
Pudsey B v Brighouse Sports B at Lower Hopton
Lower Hopton B v Heckmondwike BC at Ossett Flying Horse
Littlemoor B v Pudsey A @ Shipley Club
Spen Victoria A v Lower Hopton A at Mirfield Old Bank
Clayton Victoria v Ossett Flying Horse at Spen Victoria (top green)
Morton House v Littlemoor A at Rastrick
Crossgates v Mirfield Old Bank at Elland No 1
Mirfield Old Bank B — bye
The Thornhill Men’s Singles competition takes place this Sunday with a full complement of 32 bowlers competitng for the first prize.
Bowling starts at 10am and will continue throughout the day, with the final scheduled for later in the afternoon.
Thornhill Mens Singles - Sunday March 25
10am: M Sweeney v R Brook, W Wilson v A Webb, R Lloyd v J Hamilton, K Bissell v S Tattersley.
10.30am: C Mailer v C Mordue, L Griffin v G Higgins.
10.45am: T Riley v S Goldthorpe, C Heywood v D Scarth.
11.15am: A Mailer v K Smith, B Lee v M Barlow.
11.30am: P Burke v L Silvester, A Tattersley v M Parkes.
11.45am: E Wearing v D Ripley, M Hobson v N Shaw.
Noon: J Mordue v M Watkins.