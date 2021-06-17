Barry Sheene Classic meeting at Oliver's Mount cancelled

Barry Sheene Festival action from 2019 Supplied by Oliver's Mount TwoFourThree Road Racing Association Photo taken by John Margetts,

The August Bank Holiday Weekend GB Supermoto and Car Hillclimb is unaffected.

An announcement on the Oliver's Mount Facebook page said: "Scarborough Borough Council have recently conducted detailed inspections of their entire estate, including Oliver’s Mount.

"Their surveyors have found several serious issues with many of the aged buildings at Oliver’s Mount that make it unsafe to hold meetings at the venue at the current time. The safety of the public, competitors, officials and staff must always come first.

"Several meetings have been held with Oliver’s Mount Racing, 243 Road Racing Association, Scarborough Borough Council and the ACU to explore all possible options to run the meetings planned for 2021 in a safe manner.

"Despite all possible efforts, it has become obvious that the meetings cannot be run in a safe manner with the buildings in their current state, and the mutual decision was taken today to cancel The Barry Sheene Classic Meeting on 26 / 27 June and The Oliver’s Mount Festival on 31 July / 1 August.

"We will look to re-arrange the bike hill climb planned for 17/18 July to a date to be advised in September and we expect the GB Supermoto weekend of 28/29 August and the car hill climb planned for 30 August to go ahead as planned.

"The Michelin Steve Henshaw Gold Cup will move from 11/12 September to 18/19 September, and we expect that to be a great event with the top riders available to compete for the prestigious Steve Henshaw Gold Cup given that date does not clash with BSB or Cookstown.

"We sincerely apologise to all spectators, riders, officials, marshals and staff that have these dates in the diary and especially to those that have booked time off work or accommodation for these events, and even more so where these plans are not changeable, or refundable. Please believe we tried as hard as possible to make these events go ahead in very difficult circumstances, but it became obvious this week to all concerned that the events could not proceed.

"All tickets for the Barry Sheene Classic and Festival will now be valid for the The Gold Cup with no extra charge. You do not need to do anything. If you are not able to make the Gold Cup you can receive a refund on your ticket by calling Duke on 01723-333322.

"All Competitors can have a full refund, or a credit note for our future events, please contact the office to arrange.