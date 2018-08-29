Mount sides face crunch games in bid to win Halifax League titles

Mount are gearing up for their most crucial weekend of the season as their two sides chase respective Halifax League titles.

Mount A are eight points clear at the top of Division Two and face a top-of-the-table showdown at second placed Luddendenfoot on Saturday.

Mount maintained their advantage at the top with victory over Low Moor last Saturday.

Ismail Mayet produced an excellent bowling display as he claimed 7-38 to help dismiss Low Moor for 164.

Soyeb Gheewala then led the successful run chase as he finished agonisingly short of a century when making 98 not out.

Upper Hopton are third in the table, nine points behind Luddendenfoot after they recorded an impressive 124-run win over Greetland.

Thomas Wilson (94), David Stones (66) and Graham Whitworth (33) helped Hopton post 231-8.

They dismissed Greetland for 107 in reply as Edward Kay claimed 4-31 and Jack Stephenson 3-22 to maintain their promotion challenge ahead of Saturday’s visit of Cullingworth.

Mount B welcome second teams Division One leaders Shelf to Halifax Road on Saturday with the visitors holding a five point lead at the top.

Mount claimed full points from a nine-wicket win over Stones last week.

Stones never came to terms with Mount’s pace attack as fast bowler Siraj Patel ripped through their batting line up taking 7-27 as the visitors were bowled out for 111.

Mount sent in hard hitting Badru Patel and he smashed a quickfire 69 to seal a comfortable win.