Anderson aiming to pack a punch on professional boxing debut

Dewsbury boxer Aidan Anderson is hoping to pack a punch when he turns professional in the highly competitive heavyweight division.

Anderson had hoped to turn professional last year but a switch in trainer plus other problems saw those plans put on hold.

However, Anderson has now signed with Leeds promoter Mark Bateson and is training under Phil Walker at the Evolve Boxing Club in Morley, and is now set to make his debut on a show at Elland Road on September 6.

Although he didn’t box as an amateur, Anderson has experience in the ring on white collar shows, where he boasted a decent record and is now looking at making the step up.

Anderson said: “Phil Walker has got me to this point and in just six weeks I will be in that ring.

“I fought at heavyweight in white collar boxing, where I only lost two out of 13 fights and we have decided to give pro a go at heavyweight and see how we go.”

Earlsheaton fighter Anderson will make his professional bow at the age of 29 when he faces Shaun Duffy from Birmingham.

Duffy made his debut last September when he suffered a knockout defeat to Swindon’s Phil Williams on a show at Villa Park.

Duffy returned to the Holte Suite in March when the 34-year-old defeated Hertfordshire’s Colin Goldhawk, only to suffer a second loss in three fights when he met Glasgow’s Jay McFarlane in May.

Anderson believes he has the attributes to trouble Duffy and make a winning start in the paid for ranks.

He added: “I leave the tactics down to my trainer but I am sure he can come up with a plan of how he would like me to box on the night.

“I’d also like to thank my sponsors Branding Boss, Comfy Sleep, of Dewsbury, Martin Oddy at Capital Credit, Roller Services, Ravensport and everyone at the Evolve Boxing Gym and PW Fitness.”