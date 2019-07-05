Batley boxer Yates relishing professional debut against journeyman Fash

Batley boxer Jordan Yates will make his professional debut on Sunday when he meets Luke Fash at the Bradford Hotel.

Yates has won three Yorkshire titles and reached the national semi-finals on three occasions as an amateur and has now decided to turn pro.

Yates will continue to base himself at Dicky’s Gym in Batley — home of IBF featherweight world champion Josh Warrington — and is the latest to join the growing stable of professional fighters.

Trainer Mark Hurley — the long time strength and conditioning coach of Warrington — will lead Yates into the pro ranks and will be in his corner for Sunday’s clash against experienced journeyman Fash.

The 29-year-old from Hull will be in his 54th contest as a pro but has registered just two wins and two draws.

After losing his opening three fights as a pro, Fash defeated James Chiericato, drew with Russ Midgley and had a win against Duane Winters in his next three, but the last was back in April 2016 and he has since lost 46 of his last 47 bouts.

Despite his long losing run, Fash has been stopped just five times and it promises to be a good opening test for Yates.

The card also includes Leeds welterweight Tom Young, who meets Chris Jenkinson aiming for an eighth win in his opening nine bouts, Brighouse’s James First, who bids to extend his unbeaten run to seven fights against Ibrar Riyaz, who will be in his 175th fight in the paid ranks and unbeaten Bradford super featherweight Zeeshan Khan, who faces Taka Bembere in his eighth bout.

Unbeaten Huddersfield lightweight Jacob Quinn targets a fourth straight win against Carl Turney, with Bradford light heavyweight Jermaine Springer aiming for a fifth straight win against Juris Zundovskis having stopped Piotr Gora last time out in April.

A second debutant will also feature on the card as Brandon Stansfield comes up against Dale Arrowsmith, who has a record of two wins and a draw from 31 fights.

Tickets for Sunday’s show are £35 or £60 ringside. Doors open at 3.30pm and boxing starts at 4.15pm.