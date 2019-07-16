Batley Boys and Dewsbury Celtic win in race for promotion

Batley Boys and Dewsbury Celtic maintained their promotion challenges in National Conference Division Three with victories last Saturday.

The Boys remain third, a point behind Woolston and just two off leaders Hunslet Warriors, after they fought back from 20-12 down at Hensingham to win 30-20.

Celtic are a further two points behind after edging out Oldham St Annes 28-26.

Batley took the spoils in Cumbria through a late brace for Aaron James, with Josh Scruton also powering over.

Matthew Sheridan and Gavin Davis had earlier scored for the Boys, while Adam Bingham (four) and Luke Sheridan landed goals.

Hensingham matched Batley’s five tries, couldn’t add any goals to touchdowns by Dan McGarry, Callum Tunstall, Craig McAvoy, Jack Kellett and Jay Rossi.

Celtic struck late to overcome St Annes thanks to tries on 67 and 78 minutes respectively by Danny Thomas and Tom Norris, with Charlie Heaton adding the last two of his four goals.

Tom Bottomley, Thomas and Jermaine Akaidere also crossed for Celtic, while Oldham, who had Simon Topping sent off after 55 minutes, had been on course for victory after two tries each for Joe Hartley and Callum Cashin, with Kia Lancashire crossing and Matt Whitehead adding three goals.

Topping and team-mate Paul Ainsworth had previously been sin-binned, while Dewsbury’s Thomas was also yellow-carded.