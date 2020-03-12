Batley Boys praised after Gateshead Storm clash is abandoned

Batley Boys have earned praise for the way they conducted themselves during last Saturday’s National Conference League Division Three game at Gateshead Storm.

The Boys faced a second successive long road trip, following the previous week’s game at Hensingham, but the match was abandoned after 35 minutes following a leg injury to home player Toby Hancock and a 90-minute wait for an ambulance to arrive.

Gateshead paid tribute to the Boys, with official Neil Emmerson stating: “Batley’s physio Rachel was superb, and the Batley players had a whip round for Toby, which is really appreciated.”

Batley were 20-6 ahead when the game was halted, following tries by Mike Mould, Josh Knowles, Matt Sheridan and Josh Scrutton, plus a goal apiece from Luke Sheridan and Adam Bingham.

Michael Mitchell had replied for the Storm, Zach Clarke adding the extras.

It means Batley Boys remain on two points from their solitary game and they face Askam at Batley Bulldogs Fox’s Biscuits Stadium on Saturday (kick off 2.30pm).

Shaw Cross Sharks return to action with a trip to Waterhead, who lost 34-24 away to Leigh East in their opening game last week.