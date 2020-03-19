Batley Boys Under-13s take positives from defeat to King Cross

There were plenty of positives to take for Batley Boys Under-13s in a 44-10 defeat to King Cross.

King Cross led 30-0 at half-time but the young Batley side were much improved after the break as terrific defence against much bigger opponents, restricted them to 14 further points, while Batley scored 10 themselves.

Oldroyd crossed for Batley’s first try of the season in spectacular fashion finishing a 50 metre interception try. Jack Hayes added the conversion.

The rise in confidence was clearly visible and not long after a fine try was finished in the corner by Addy Wilby after some great hands involving Luke Sayers and Finlay Scott.

Spectators and coaches MoM was Jayden Oldroyd.

Batley Boys Under-8s got their season underway away to Hunslet last Sunday.

Tries for Dane Lister and Declan Walker were backed up with strong running from Isaac Lawley, Toby Brierley and Jessica Harrison.

Tries also came from Andrew Miller and Riley Hinchcliffe backed up with strong defence in his first game for the club from Toby Hall.

Amelia Allen and Kara Coop ran the ball well, while Hall and Lister received opposition MoM awards.