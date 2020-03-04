Batley Boys weather storm to grind out terrific away victory at Hensingham

Batley Boys secured an impressive 12-6 victory away to Hensingham as they began their National Conference Division Three campaign in style.

Hensingham deserve huge credit for ensuring the game went ahead and the Boys’ long trip wasn’t in vain.

Although Hensingham’s Cleator Moor Road pitch survived early morning inspections, further heavy rain meant the it became unplayable by the afternoon but a contingency plan saw the match moved to nearby St Benedicts RUFC.

Batley Boys coach Terry Bairstow handed debuts to Liam Ward, Josh Clough and Sam Pickles and the forwards dominated from the start as Gav Davis, Charlie Sandell, Aaron James, Josh Richter and Matthew Sheridan set a platform for Josh Knowles, Luke Sheridan and Ryan Crossley to control the game in awful conditions.

Boys hooker Knowles was denied an early score when held up by five defenders.

It was Hensingham who then opened the scoring as a series of penalties and errors allowed them to advance into a good position and England Under-19s squad member Aaron Turnbull charged over from 10 metres and international colleague Jack Kellet converted.

Batley hit back straight from the kick off as centre Tom Ripley picked a loose ball up to dive over in the corner but Liam Ward was unable to convert kicking into a 50mph wind.

Batley upped their game with the wind at their backs in the second half and they started strongly as Adam Bingham controlled the game, forcing the big Cumbrian pack back with some good kicks.

Aaron James latched onto a pass and crashed over for a try to put the Boys ahead but Bingham was unable to convert.

Ryan Crossley was then sin-binned for apparently using an elbow as he ran the ball in.

Batley remained 8-6 ahead until six minutes from time, when Hensingham launched an attack but the Boys intercepted a pass and raced away with Bingham crossing for the crucial third try.

There was further drama when Josh Richter was sin -binned two minutes from full-time with Batley on a team warning, but James Sheldon, Josh Scrutton, Mike Mould and Tom Ripley made crucial tackles to keep Hensingham out.

Matt and Luke Sheridan, along with Bingham, also produced great goalline defence as Batley held out, with Gav Davis named man-of-the-match.

Batley travel to Gateshead Storm on Saturday with coach details available from Amanda on 07901 616551.