Batley Boys youngsters lead Warrington out at Wembley final

Youngsters from the Batley Boys amateur club were in the spotlight last Saturday when they were mascots at the Challenge Cup final at Wembley.

Junior players from Batley Boys Under-7s and Under-8s were mascots for the Warrington Wolves team.

The youngsters got to see behind the scenes at a showpiece Wembley event and got to shake hands with Prince Harry before kick off.

The Batley lads proved lucky omens as Warrington pulled off an upset by beating fancied St Helens 18-4 to lift the trophy for a ninth time, 12 months after suffering defeat to Catalans.

Batley Boys open age side return to National Conference League action on Saturday as they bid to get their automatic promotion challenge in Division Three back on track.

With four games of the regular season remaining, the Boys lie fourth in the table, level on 30 points with Heworth, five behind Hunslet Warriors and six off leaders Woolston Rovers.

Batley were edged out 18-16 at home to Oldham St Annes a fortnight ago so will be looking to get back on track.

The Boys remaining league fixtures are at home to Gateshead Storm on September 7 before the visit of bottom side Salford City Roosters on September 14, while they end with a trip to new leaders and promotion favourites Woolston Rovers on September 21.

Woolston moved top of the table thanks to a 32-10 midweek victory over Millom.

Dewsbury Celtic are level on 30 points with Batley Boys and are also harbouring promotion hopes of their own.

They will look to bounce back from a 28-12 defeat away to Hunslet Warriors last time out when they welcome 11th placed Millom to Crow Nest Park on Saturday.

Celtic’s remaining fixtures are at home to Waterhead Warriors, away to Leigh East before finishing with a home clash against Hensingham.

Thornhill Trojans have three games remaining as they bid to secure their Premier Division status for next season.

The Trojans are currently second-bottom, just a point behind Rochdale Mayfield and three adrift of Leigh Miners Rangers, who have played a game more.

Thornhill handed themselves a lifeline with a terrific 18-14 win away to Lock Lane last time out when a late rally secured victory.

They welcome Underbank Rangers to Overthorpe Park this Saturday before finishing with crunch games away to Leigh Miners on September 7 and the potential survival clash at home to Mayfield on September 14 in what is the two relegation rivals’ game in hand.

Dewsbury Moor have already been relegated from Division One but end with two home fixtures, with Saddleworth Rangers the visitors on Saturday when Shaw Cross Sharks entertain Beverley in their penultimate match in Division Two.