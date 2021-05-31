Batley Bulldogs 26 Swinton Lions 12 - 'We got away with one' admits Craig Lingard

Batley Bulldog's James Brown. Picture: Ash Allen/SWpix.com

That is the view of head coach Craig Lingard as the Bulldogs welcomed fans back to the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium for the first time in over 450 days and made it five league wins from seven games.

Swinton silenced the home fans after 50 seconds, however, as Mitch Cox scored to give the visitors the lead. Sam Brooks extended the away side’s lead before Ben Kaye hit back before half time to make it 10-6 at the interval.

The Lions only added a penalty goal in the second half as tries from James Brown, Jodie Broughton and Alistair Leak, along with a penalty goal from Dale Morton, earned the victory for Batley as Luke Waterworth was sin-binned late in the second half for Swinton.

“We were shocking in that first half, to be honest,” said Lingard.

“I don’t think we were much better in the second half, we were a little bit loose in everything we did today.

“I think we expected to turn up and get the victory which you can’t do against anybody.

“Swinton have not got a victory this season but they have run a few teams really close, so we knew it was going to be tough.

“I just think the players thought they were just going to turn up and roll them over quite easily but you can’t do that.

“We got away with one today and if we were playing a top half team we would have been put to the sword quite easily.”

Brown’s try came early in the second half, with the conversion giving Batley the lead for the first time in the contest.

“It was really pivotal. We said at half time that we needed to start the second half with a really good defensive set and we did that to set the tone,” added Lingard.

“They came up with an error and then we scored on the very first set.

“After we scored the try, we dropped the kick-off and gave Swinton the ball back, so we didn’t get into any sort of momentum during the game.

“We didn’t string any sets together, we didn’t put them under too much pressure until the end of the game when we scored a couple of tries to make the game safe.

“It is a lesson learned. We just need to be smarter in what we do.”

Batley Bulldogs: Hooley, Campbell, Morton, Buchanan, Broughton, White, Gilmore, Gledhill, Kaye, Blagbrough, Tonks, Manning, Brown. Subs: Hall, Leak, Lillycrop, Walshaw.