Batley Bulldogs 6 London Broncos 40 - Batley beaten for the first time in four games

Batley Bulldogs 6-40 London Broncos. Picture: Allan McKenzie\SWpix.com.

The hosts had won their last four games and were on their best winning run since 2016.

However, full-time London proved too strong as they ran in seven tries at Mount Pleasant to claim their third win of the league campaign.

Craig Lingard's side had taken an early lead when Dale Morton kicked a penalty goal from in front of the posts.

The home side were without half-back Tom Gilmore, who had injured his calf in the win over Sheffield Eagles eight days previously.

London claimed the first try of the game when Josh Walters powered through the Batley defence to plant down over the whitewash.

The Broncos increased their lead with two tries in quick succession. First, Chris Hankinson dotted down before Abbas Miski claimed the visitors' third score of the afternoon.

Batley enjoyed a strong finish to the first half and reduced the deficit through Elliot Hall's try.

However, that proved to be their last dent on the scoreboard as London assumed control in the second 40 minutes.

Rhys Curran scored a minute after the second-half restart before Jacob Jones increased the lead six minutes later.