Batley Bulldogs add new players ahead of Toulouse clash

BACK AT THE BULLDOGS: Jamaica international and former Super League player Greg Johnson. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The pair arrived at Batley last week to bolster head coach Craig Lingard’s options with the Bulldogs facing a number of injury problems.

Batley have lost their last two Championship outings and face one of their toughest tests of the campaign as unbeaten Toulouse visit Mount Pleasant on Sunday.

“I thought he went alright. He only trained with us on Thursday and Saturday and he didn’t know he was going to be playing until Sunday morning,” said Lingard of Burton’s display last weekend.

“I thought he performed pretty well, considering it was his first senior game.”

Johnson has been training with Batley this year in order to maintain his fitness for the Rugby League World Cup.

The Jamaica international joined the Bulldogs in 2013 before moving onto Salford Red Devils. He did not feature against the Bulls but is in line to play against Toulouse.

“Greg has been training with us for eight to 10 weeks. He wanted somewhere he could get fit for the Jamaica squad,” Lingard added.

“He has been out and played a few games for London Skolars. We have signed him, he was close to playing last week but he will definitely play this week.”