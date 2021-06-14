Batley Bulldogs battle back to continue impressive start as Dewsbury Rams are beaten by league leaders
Batley Bulldogs came from behind to defeat Whitehaven 24-20 and continue their impressive start to the Championship season.
Craig Lingard’s fourth-placed side had won five of their seven league matches before heading to Cumbria and although Haven, who were rocked by the departure of five directors in the run-up to the match have struggled this season, they are usually a tough proposition at home.
And so it proved as they opened up a 16-6 half-time lead. After striking first through Chris Taylor, Bulldogs replied with a converted try by Luke Hooley.
Taylor got his second try and Carl Dixon also crossed, with Lachlan Walmsley converting both to put the hosts in control.
But the second half saw Batley take control as Michael Ward, Elliott Hall and Tom Lillycrop all scored tries with Hooley converting all three before Andrew Bulman’s try completed the scoring for the hosts.
Elsewhere, Batley’s neighbours Dewsbury Rams lost 56-12 at home to unbeaten leaders Toulouse Olympique.
Alex Smith and Will Oakes got the tries, Michael Knowles and Paul Sykes landing the goals as the French side made it seven wins out of seven.