Batley Bulldogs beaten by the better side in defeat to London Broncos, admits head coach Craig Lingard

The Fox's Biscuits Stadium, Batley. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The Bulldogs have set high standards for themselves in the opening months of the campaign, with their only previous losses coming at the hands of Featherstone Rovers.

London arrived at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium after a stuttering start to the campaign but delivered one of their best displays to leave West Yorkshire with all the points.

“Looking at the performances we have had this year, it is probably our worst performance of the year,” reflected Lingard.

“London were really good and I spoke to their head coach Danny Ward after and he said it was the best they have been this year.”

He continued: “We were disappointed on the day with the performance. If you are slightly off it, you are going to get turned over in this league.

“I thought London were absolutely exceptional and we were off it.

“Those little margins against a good team means that you get punished.

“When I have sat back and looked at it, I don’t think we were as bad as I thought we were on the day.

“Sometimes you just need to hold your hands up and admit that a team is a lot better than what you are.

“London executed all of their attacking shapes but we played too lateral sometimes.

“Hopefully it is just one of those days where those little things haven’t clicked as they have done previously.”

The defeat was Batley’s first since the opening day of the Championship season as London ran in seven tries in West Yorkshire.

The hosts had won their last four games and were on their best winning run since 2016.

Craig Lingard’s side had taken an early lead when Dale Morton kicked a penalty goal from in front of the posts.

The home side were without half-back Tom Gilmore, who had injured his calf in the win over Sheffield Eagles eight days previously.

London claimed the first try of the game when Josh Walters powered through the Batley defence to plant down over the whitewash.

The Broncos increased their lead with two tries in quick succession.

First, Chris Hankinson dotted down before Abbas Miski claimed the visitors’ third score of the afternoon.

Batley enjoyed a strong finish to the first half and reduced the deficit through Elliot Hall’s four-pointer.

However, that proved to be their last dent on the scoreboard as London assumed control in the second 40 minutes.

Rhys Curran scored a minute after the second-half restart before Jacob Jones increased the lead six minutes later.