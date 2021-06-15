Batley Bulldogs coach Craig Lingard hails victory over Whitehaven as one of the best of the season

Batley Bulldogs head coach Craig Lingard. Picture: Ed Sykes\SWpix.com.

A flurry of tries after half time from Michael Ward, Elliot Hall and Tom Lillycrop helped Batley overturn a 16-6 interval deficit.

Luke Hooley - who kicked four conversions - dotted down in the first half for the visitors but scores from Chris Taylor, Lachlan Walmsley and Karl Dixon had put the home side in the ascendancy.

Andrew Bulman’s try on 61 minutes ensured a tense final quarter but Batley, who only had 17 players available, held out to remain fourth in the table.

“I would rather not worry about being behind but to go up there and come from behind to get the victory was massive for us,” said Lingard.

“We went there with our last 17 fit players. There were some who hadn’t played all season and some people playing out of position.

“There were some big efforts from a lot of people, who dug really deep.

“It is one of the most pleasing victories of the season. I don’t remember ever going up there and winning as a player.

“It just shows how difficult it is to go up there and get a victory.”

Batley have come from behind to win in four of their six Championship victories this year and although Lingard would prefer his side didn’t have to battle back so often, he has praised the character within the squad for keeping themselves in games.

The Bulldogs are above the likes of London Broncos, York City Knights and Halifax Panthers as the midway point of the season approaches.

Their only league defeats have come against unbeaten Featherstone Rovers and full-time London.

“There is a lot more resilience there,” added Lingard of his side this season.

“We knew we were going to be under the pump and we weren’t, as a coaching staff, sure how we might react to going behind.

“Every single one of the players was outstanding. We have shown we have a little bit of something about us.

“We have won games in different ways. We have won when playing well and won at other times when we have been a bit scrappy.

“To come back and get the victory, it is one of the best results of the season.”