Batley Bulldogs continue to bolster ranks ahead of 2020 campaign

Batley Bulldogs have continued to bolster their ranks ahead of the 2020 campaign with the signings of Shaun Pick and Dale Morton.

Pick has played over 50 times for Sheffield Eagles in the last two seasons and helped the South Yorkshire club to an 1895 Cup victory at Wembley in August.

The 26-year-old can be deployed in the front or the second row and has also turned out for Featherstone Rovers and newly-promoted Canadian club Toronto Wolfpack.

Meanwhile, Morton, after 200 games for the Bulldogs’ Heavy Woollen rivals Dewsbury Rams, has made the switch to Mount Pleasant for the 2020 campaign.

Morton started his career in Super League with Wakefield Trinity, making his debut in a 30-24 win away to Salford in 2009.

He played 27 times for Trinity before leaving Belle Vue at the end of the 2012 season.

The 28-year-old agreed a deal with Dewsbury for the 2013 campaign but his seven-year association with the club has now been brought to and end.

Pick and Morton join new signings Luke Hooley, former Dewsbury man Lucas Walshaw and half-back Ben White as new boss Craig Lingard continues to shape his squad for next campaign.