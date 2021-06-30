Batley Bulldogs down to the 'bare bones' ahead of trip to Bradford Bulls

Batley Bulldogs head coach Craig Lingard. Picture: Ed Sykes\SWpix.com.

For the third week running, Batley were down to less than 19 players as Halifax inflicted a late defeat on the Bulldogs to end their three-game winning run.

The head coach admits his side are down to the “bare bones” but believes that a lot of Championship clubs are in a similar position.

“We were down to 17 players this week, 18 the week before and 17 the week before that,” revealed Lingard after Sunday’s defeat.

“Michael Ward has come off injured as well. We are down to bare bones but it seems that a lot of clubs are.

“We are not going to complain or moan about it, we will deal with what is thrown at us.

“Everybody is going through the same thing at the minute. There is nobody available to come in on loan because Super League clubs are going through the exact same thing as what we are.

“It is a difficult period at the minute but we will try and get through it as best we can.”

Batley lost Jack Logan last week as the centre secured a four-week loan move to former club Hull FC.

He made an impressive return as he scored a try last Friday to help the Black and Whites come from behind to defeat Huddersfield Giants.

Lingard added: “Hopefully for Jack he continues to play well and enjoy that full-time environment.