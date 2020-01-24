Batley Bulldogs first priority is to avoid relegation, admits head coach Craig Lingard

Batley Bulldogs head coach Craig Lingard admits that the club’s first priority this season is to avoid relegation from the Championship.

The Bulldogs continued their pre-season preparations with a 38-6 defeat against a strong Hull FC side at Mount Pleasant on Sunday afternoon.

Batley face Huddersfield Giants at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium on Sunday in their final friendly outing before the beginning of the season.

The battle to beat the drop is set to be a competitive one, with Whitehaven and Oldham joining the division from Betfred League One.

“First and foremost for a club like Batley we have got to stay in the Championship,” said Lingard.

“The first aim is to avoid relegation and then it is to get as high up the table as we can.”

A higher league placing will give the Bulldogs more funds to work with in the transfer market, and Lingard added: “Because the higher you finish the more prize money you get which then impacts on your budget the following year.

“The higher up the table we get the more money we get to bring players in to strengthen us even more and consolidate the position we hopefully get this year.

“And that helps us progress and aim even higher.”