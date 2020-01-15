Batley Bulldogs go away from the gameplan in defeat to Hunslet, admits head coach Craig Lingard

Batley Bulldogs went away from their gameplan as they were beaten 16-12 at Hunslet in their latest pre-season outing.

That is the view of head coach Craig Lingard after Batley surrendered an eight-point lead at the South Leeds Stadium.

George Senior opened the scoring as he took Shaun Lunt’s pass and carried the home defenders over the line to force the ball down.

Liam Copland hit back for Hunslet before the break but Tyler Dickinson increased Batley’s lead after the interval as he dotted down under the posts.

Anthony Boardman reduced the deficit to two points and after a fierce final quarter, Hunslet snatched the win through Ben Markland’s last-minute try.

Lingard reacted: “I thought we controlled the game for the first quarter. and did what we set out to do, which was to play with some ruck speed and some aggression and width.

“But after that first 20 minutes we went off our game plan and starting conceding too many penalties and late tackle penalties as well.

“It killed us. You do four or five tackles and then you have another defensive set and that impacts our effectiveness with the ball in hand.

“We definitely need to be smarter in the decisions that we make defensively towards the end of the set.

“Especially when you have won the set and all you need to do is let them kick the ball, reclaim it and come back with the ball in hand.

“So, it was mixed. We lost a little bit of intensity after that first 20 minutes.

“And against anyone in Championship and League One if you get out-enthused that will put the opposition in the ascendancy.”