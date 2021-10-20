Batley Bulldogs head coach details what London Broncos centre Josh Hodson will bring to his side

Picture by Alex Broadway/SWpix.com - 28/03/2021 - Rugby League - Betfred Challenge Cup Round 2 - London Broncos v York City Knights - Rosslyn Park, London, England - Josh Hodson of London Broncos in action.

The young centre has arrived from London Broncos, following James Meadows who last week joined the Bulldogs from the capital-based club.

Hodson played both codes of rugby as a youngster before earning a professional deal with the Broncos in 2020.

Lingard says the player comes highly rated after he did plenty of research on the youngster before offering him a deal.

“I am pretty excited about it; he comes highly rated,” said the Batley Bulldogs head coach.

“I have spoken to a lot of people who have coached him and played with him.

“We have signed James Meadows from London as well and he spoke really highly of him.

“The games we have watched him in this season he has always been a threat.

“He has got some good skills on him; we are really excited about getting him in. He has got a really bright future in the game and, hopefully, we can help him get to the next level.”