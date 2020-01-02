Batley Bulldogs hoping to add another half-back to ranks following injury to Ben White

Batley Bulldogs are on the hunt for another half-back as head coach Craig Lingard aims to provide more competition for first-choice pairing Ben White and Danny Yates.

White is set to miss the remainder of pre-season after picking up an injury in last week’s friendly draw with Dewsbury Rams at the Tetley’s Stadium but is set to be fit in time for the start of the Championship campaign.

The injury has increased Lingard’s need for a third half-back option, although the Bulldogs boss insists that he won’t be rushed into recruiting the wrong player.

“It isn’t ideal when you only have two half-backs at the club,” said Lingard of White’s injury.

“It is likely that he won’t play in any of the other pre-season games and only having one half-back fit impacts on the work you can do in training.

“We are trying to get another half-back in because we need that third option in to provide more competition for places.

“With Ben injured now for three to four weeks it is not ideal preparation. We have been trying to get another half-back in, we have have been working pretty hard on that.

“I won’t bring just anybody in, we have got to get the right person with the right mindset. There are people out there I could bring in tomorrow.”