Batley Bulldogs lose third-straight league game following defeat to Toulouse

BACK AT THE BULLDOGS: Greg Johnson scored on his return to Batley but it wasn't enough to prevent a defeat against Toulouse. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The win was the French outfit's ninth in a row this season, with their win percentage of 100 per cent and superior points difference keeping them above Featherstone Rovers in the table.

Batley battled hard against the full-time outfit, trailing by only four points at the half-time interval before Toulouse ran away with the game in the second half.

Harrison Hansen opened the scoring after three minutes but Batley hit back when Greg Johnson marked his return to the club with a try in the ninth minute.

Adam Gledhill then put Batley in front as he drove at the Toulouse defence to score underneath the posts.

That proved to be the Bulldogs' final mark on the scoreboard, however, as Latrell Schaumkel and Justin Sangaré crossed before half time to put the French side ahead at the interval.

Junior Vaivai scored twice in four second-half minutes to take the game away from Batley before Mathieu Jussaume sealed a Toulouse victory eight minutes from time.