Batley Bulldogs move is ‘perfect fit’ for ex-Leeds Rhinos hooker Shaun Lunt

GRAND FINAL winner Shaun Lunt says Batley Bulldogs, of the Betfred Championship, are the “perfect fit” for him as he begins to look towards life after rugby league.

The 32-year-old hooker finished last season at Leeds Rhinos, after joining them from Hull KR, but was not kept on for 2020 and has now gone part-time with Batley.

Shaun Lunt celebrates after captaining Hull KR to promotion back to the Super League in 2017.

Despite spending 10 seasons at the top level, making 180 Super League appearances, Lunt insisted he has no qualms about dropping down to the second tier.

“I was looking for a club,” he said.

“Iestyn [Harris], my manager, put it out there, I spoke to them, had a couple of meetings with them and realised this was the best option for me.

“It’s very close to home and is definitely the right decision for me and my family moving forward.

Shaun Lunt.

“I’ve got a job at Signature Resin Floors and I’m looking forward to getting back into it [work].”

Lunt, who played for Workington Town from 2006-2008, added: “I’m just really glad to be going back into the Championship.

“That’s where I started my career off and I always wanted to go back to the Championship at some point.

“Obviously the transition moving into work, I’m coming to the end of my career now and so this is a perfect fit.

“I didn’t want to carry on playing full-time and then literally stop needing to look to get back into work, so this is ideal.”

Bulldogs chief executive Paul Harrison described Lunt’s arrival as a “massive signing”. He said: “To have a player with this level of experience is invaluable and we’re excited to be welcoming Shaun to the Bulldogs.”

Lunt had a spell with Castleford Tigers 14 years ago before three seasons with Workington. He joined Huddersfield Giants in 2008 and was a member of Rhinos’ Super League title-winning squad during a 23-game loan spell four years later, when he was also a Challenge Cup final runner-up.

He joined Hull KR in 2015 and was made captain there two years later. He made six appearances for Rhinos this year. The Cumbrian also has one England cap and played twice for England Knights.