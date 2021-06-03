Batley Bulldogs not getting carried away by strong start to the Championship campaign

Batley Bulldogs head coach Craig Lingard. Picture: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Batley’s win over Swinton Lions on Sunday was their fifth from seven games in the league this year, lifting them to fourth place behind only Toulouse Olympique, Featherstone Rovers and Bradford Bulls.

However, Lingard will be asking his players to avoid getting caught up by their league position with Batley returning to action against Whitehaven, who have won just two of their eight Championship fixtures, on June 13.

“We are where we hoped we would be, where I thought we would be is a different matter,” reflected Lingard on the Bulldogs’ start to the campaign.

“It is good that we are where we are. The players maybe need to not look at the league table.

“Our next game is Whitehaven away and if you look at the league table, you think that is a victory for us.

“I have been around long enough to know that when you go up to Whitehaven that it is never an easy game.

“My message to the players is to not look at the league table, take each game as it comes and you have got to work hard every single week.