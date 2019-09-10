Batley Bulldogs part company with head coach Matt Diskin

MATT DISKIN has left his role as head coach of Batley Bulldogs with immediate effect.

The former Leeds Rhinos man took the reins at Mount Pleasant following John Kear's departure at the end of the 2016 season.

Diskin reached the Championship Shield semi-final in his first season with the club and enjoyed a strong finish to the 2018 campaign, winning six games from seven.

However, the Bulldogs have failed to build on that form this term, in what has been a difficult year for the club both on and off the field.

A club statement read: "Matt’s effort and commitment to the club cannot be questioned and he leaves a legacy of improvement - including the new player’s gym - behind which he was a driving force for, after taking charge of the team.

"He will leave with our sincere thanks and appreciation for all he has done at Batley Bulldogs."

The club also paid tribute to Diskin for his conduct following the death of young player Archie Bruce.

The 20-year-old died the day after he had made his debut for Batley against Toulouse Olympique last month.

"Through the recent most difficult times off the field, Matt has been a credit to the club and himself in the way he has handled the situation," the statement added.

The Bulldogs assistant coach Lee St. Hilaire has also stepped down from his role after three years with the club.

The pair's last game in charge of Batley was the 24-16 defeat at Barrow Raiders on Sunday afternoon.