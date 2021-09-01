Batley Bulldogs Pink Weekend to take place on September 12 during derby against Dewsbury Rams

Batley Bulldogs players take part in the Pink Weekend.

Last year, the club raised another £12,000 for breast cancer charities through a series of fundraising projects as they were not able to hold the Pink Weekend as planned due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year’s fundraising meant the total proceeds for the campaign hit £130,000 over a seven-year period.

Wife of Batley chairman Kevin Nicholas, Beverley Nicholas, who passed away from cancer in June 2019, was the inspiration behind the launch of the Pink Weekend concept.

“It is a cause close to the club’s heart, with Beverley passing away from breast cancer not so long ago,” said Batley head coach Craig Lingard.

“Over £100,000 has already been raised which is a massive achievement. It will feel even more special getting everybody together after the last 18 months everyone has been through.

“The ex-players are coming down on that day so there will be 50 to 60 ex-players there, so it will be a really special day.

“The fact that it is derby day against Dewsbury as well makes it even more special.”

He continued: “Whenever anybody is under any sort of adversity, the rugby league community really comes together.

“They really look after their own and it is a really good thing to be involved in. You can see that with what Rob Burrow has been going through and the amount of money raised.