Batley Bulldogs player Elliot Hall set to leave the club for Championship rival

DEPARTING: Elliot Hall is set to leave Batley Bulldogs at the end of the season. Picture: Neville Wright.

Hall, who scored the game-clinching try in Batley's play-off win over the Bulls on Saturday, joined the Bulldogs ahead of the 2021 season and has enjoyed a fine year in Craig Lingard's side.

The former Loughbrough University student is employed in the media and marketing department at Bradford and Lingard confirmed the utility back is set to leave the Fox's Biscuits Stadium this autumn.

The Bulldogs head to Toulouse Olympique this weekend for a Championship play-off semi-final and Lingard says that Hall will still remain part of the selection process until their campaign concludes.

"It is disappointing for us that he has decided to leave but it is not going to impact on him playing for us for the remainder of this season," said Lingard.

"It would have been easy for us to say that he is not playing for us next year and just discard him but he has been a part of our squad all season.

"He will remain a part of our selection process until the end of the season. We wish him all the best next season but up until that point he is still a Batley Bulldogs player and he has still got a job to do.

"You saw on Saturday, we threw him on 15 minutes left and he effectively won us the game with that really well-taken try."