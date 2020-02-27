Batley Bulldogs require '80-minute performance' to beat Sheffield Eagles, insists coach Craig Lingard

BATLEY Bulldogs boss Craig Lingard admits that his side can’t afford to produce anything less than an “80-minute performance” against Sheffield Eagles this Sunday.

The Bulldogs host the south Yorkshire outfit at Mount Pleasant aiming for consecutive league wins following a 20-10 victory over Swinton Lions two weeks ago.

The Eagles land at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium this weekend having lost three games from three in the Championship in 2020.

“We have got to make sure we prepare right for every single game,” said Lingard.

“Especially against a team like Sheffield, who like Swinton, we expect to be round about us at the end of the season.

“Games like this at home are ones we have to identify as massively important in our season.

“We know we need to be at 100 per cent to beat Sheffield.

“We are not the type of team who can have a 20 to 30-minute spell when we are not on it, we are just not that good.

“We know we need to work at 100 per cent and we need an 80-minute performance to get the victory.”

Dale Morton, James Brown, Anthony Bowman, Danny Yates and Lucas Walshaw are all expected to return to the side after being rested for the Challenge Cup defeat at Leigh Centurions.