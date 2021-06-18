Batley Bulldogs target victory at York City Knights

Batley Bulldogs head coach Craig Lingard. Picture: Ed Sykes\SWpix.com.

The Batley Bulldogs head coach takes his side to North Yorkshire this weekend aiming to make it seven league wins from nine in 2021.

York have lost five of their nine Championship outings this year, after being tipped as one of the leading title contenders.

However, the Knights have been hit hard by injuries in key areas and have yet to beat any of the sides in the top six.

“Like anybody, they have picked up quite a few injuries and have had to bring people in on short-term loans,” said Lingard.

“That impacts on the cohesion they have got. Their injuries have come in key areas, which hasn’t helped.

“They have not been quite able to get on that roll you would expect them to be on.

“Going to play them at their ground is not going to be easy and we need to be on it if we are going to win the game.”

Ben Kaye, who was forced to self isolate last weekend after being identified as a close contact of someone who tested positive for Covid-19, is poised to return this weekend.