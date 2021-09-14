Batley Bulldogs tie down further four players for 2022 campaign

STAYING PUT: Greg Johnson is one of four players to recently agree a new deal with Batley Bulldogs. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Nyle Fynn, Jonny Campbell, Michael Ward and Greg Johnson have all signed deals to remain at the club next year after helping the Bulldogs secure a spot in the Championship play-offs this campaign.

Johnson initially joined Batley just to train with the squad so he could get fit for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.

He was set to represent Jamaica this autumn before the tournament was delayed by 12 months after Australia and New Zealand declined to travel.

He signed a contract midway through the season and has now agreed to extend his stay until the end of the next campaign.

“I have been here before, I came to get fit for the World Cup but I have settled in well and signed a new deal,” said Johnson.

“We have got a good togetherness and that brotherhood.”

According to head coach Craig Lingard, Batley have now retained 19 players for next season.

“The club have really backed me with the recruitment for next season,” added the Bulldogs boss.

“We have retained the spine of the team and the backing from the board to be able to do that has been first class.

“We are not looking to bring many players into the squad next season as we have already signed 19 people.

“We will only be looking to bring half a dozen new players in.”