Batley Bulldogs to host triple header of National Youth Cup finals

Batley Bulldogs will stage a triple header of BARLA youth and junior National Cup finals this Saturday.

The finals, which involve three age groups, will include the inaugural cup at Under-14s level, which will kick off the day at noon.

The Under-16 final follows at 1.30pm and the triple header concludes with the Under-18s final at 3.10pm.

The Under-14s final will see Castleford Lock Lane take on Rylands Sharks, playing for the inaugural Nick Smith Foundation BARLA National Cup, which will be passed on annually and create a legacy for the Nick Smith Foundation and BARLA.

The Under-16s National Cup final sees Blackbrook Royals face Halifax side Siddal and the Under-18 final is between Leigh Miners Rangers and West Hull.

Admission is £5 adults, £3 concessions, under-16s free.

n The Bulldogs are also staging holiday camps for children aged five to 10 years old, held on the weeks commencing August 5, 12, 19 and 26 and running from 8am to 3pm each day.

The cost is £15 per day, with a 10 per cent discount for those who book a full week. Children will receive a goodie bag, while there will be visits from the Batley Xplosion cheerleaders and club mascot Battler The Bulldog.

To book contact Clare on 07475 019009 or e-mail clare@batleybulldogs.co.uk.