Batley Girls impress in derby triumph over Dewsbury Moor and Drighlington

Batley Girls Under-12s continued their fine form with a 32-14 win over a well drilled Dewsbury Moor and Driglington Girls side.

Batley started in well when a high kick on the last tackle from Freya Moorhouse was collected by Lacey Longstaff who then offloaded to the supporting Moorhouse to score but Moor replied with a terrific length of the field effort.

Moor took control and scored another two fine tries and the Batley girls realised they were in for a tough game and upped the tempo in attack defence.

With Ella Lettice, Caitlyn Lettice and Moorhouse controlling the ball well Batley scored six unanswered tries.

There was outstanding running from Eva Bentley, Madison Newsome, Jadie Donlan, Tilly Ottwell-Walker, Longstaff and Macey Connolly which laid a firm platform for the tries.

Hooker Ella Lettice controlled the game brilliantly, while there was also brave defensive efforts from Harriet Hirst, Caitlyn Lettice, Ellie Wallis Senior, Longstaff and Moorhouse.

There were two tries each from Moorhouse and Hirst, with Jadie Donlan, Caitlyn Lettice and Ella Lettice also crossing and Madison Newsome adding two goals.

Girl of steel award was shared between Ella Lettice and Freya Moorhouse both putting in fantastic performances.

Top tackler went to Caitlyn Lettice for and energetic display in defence.

Most improved player went to Harriet Hirst who has listened and upped her game massively. Spectators girl of the game went to Jadie Donlan and Lacey Longstaff who both had storming performances.