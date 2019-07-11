Batley inflict defeat on promotion rivals Morley to move second in Championship One

Batley inflicted a crushing 122-run victory on Allrounder Bradford League Championship One promotion rivals Morley to move into second place.

An opening stand of 122 between Owais Hussain (62) and Roheil Hussain (55) helped propel Batley to a score of 233-8.

Kasir Maroof added 35 as spinners Dave Nebard (3-48) and Akash Senerathna (3-39) impressed for Morley.

Morley’s batting crumbled against Mohammad Shahnawaz (5-34) and Mohammed Bhoola (4-19) as they were dismissed for 111.

Bankfoot strengthened their hold on top spot on a day which saw five of the top seven lose.

James Lee (4-26) and Andrew Stothart (4-32) helped restrict Keighley to 121-9 before Hamzah Khan made 38 as Bankfoot won by four wickets.

East Bierley’s promotion hopes were dealt a blow by a 28-run derby defeat to Gomersal.

Gomersal were reduced to 39-6 but Lewis Edmond (44) led the recovery, while Liam Thomas (37) and Joel Pollard (20) helped boost the total to 147 all out, with Umar Farroq taking 6-33 for East Bierley.

Left-arm spinner Chris Rhodes produced a devastating spell of 8-28 as Gomersal bowled out Bierley for 119.

Hartshead Moor slipped to a five-run defeat by Pudsey Congs.

An unbeaten 87 from Pudsey’s teenage batsman Vikram Sharm helped his side post 183-8 despite Mohammad Khan taking 6-44.

Khan (62) threatened to take Hartshead to victory but opening bowler Chris Doey claimed 5-43 as Congs picked up 18 valuable points in their fight against relegation.

Ossett boosted their hopes of avoiding relegation with a five-wicket win over Baildon.

Mushy Rafique (4-28) and Matt Varley (4-27) helped dismiss Baildon for 104 before overseas player Isiah Lange hit an unbeaten 56 as Ossett secured victory.

Scholes suffered a crushing 167-run defeat to Wakefield St Michael’s in the battle of the bottom two.

Imran Mahboob (73) and Zaeem Zulfqar (57) helped St Michael’s post 241-7.

Scholes were bowled out for just 74 in reply as Mahboob (3-17) and Juned Delair (3-13) shone