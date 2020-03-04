Batley Ladies secure win to maintain promotion march

Batley Ladies maintained their charge towards promotion from Yorkshire Hockey Association Division Four West with a fifth straight win as they defeated Bradford 7-1 last Saturday.

Batley are in terrific form and have now scored 31 goals in their last four matches to leave them level on 43 points with Horsforth at the top of the table.

Just two minutes before the scheduled start, Bradford had no goalkeeper but she arrived just in time and the visitors got the game underway.

Bradford were quickly attacking Batley’s back line but Kat Gonzalez Ricardez was alert to keep them at bay.

A great run down the wing by Gail Culshaw saw Batley win the first penalty corner of the game and Kim Sharples smashed home the opening goal from the top of the circle.

Batley attacked continuously with the impressive Mel Neal sending a fantastic ball through to Tina Johnson to place a shot neatly under the keeper but unfortunately the umpire disallowed the goal as the ball hit a foot on its way in.

Bradford’s defence surrounded Batley’s attack to keep them out and the home side were frustrated for a while.

Neal sent a great ball into the circle and Rach Stewart produced a neat reverse stick shot which flew into the top corner to double the lead.

The second half saw Batley straight on the attack and Stewart set up Gail Culshaw to get on the scoresheet.

Bradford were feeling the pressure and had a player green carded for answering back to the umpire but they responded and pulled a goal back.

Batley created further chances before Sharples slotted passed the keeper.

Defender Krystal Hemingway found herself playing centre forward due to injuries and had only been on the pitch for four minutes when she smashed the ball home for her first Batley goal, to the delight of her teammates.

Kim Sharples passed for Rach Stewart to slot home and two minutes later, Vicky Almond set up Sarah Fretwell to place into the corner.

Mel Neal had a terrific game playing in high midfield and was the driving force in the majority of attacks to deservedly earn player of the match.