Batley progress in Priestley Cup on countback after tie with Hartshead Moor

Batley and Hartshead Moor fought out an enthralling tie in the Priestley Cup first round last Sunday, with the Mount Pleasant side progressing after a count back.

Both sides were bowled out for 144, so the outcome was decided on a comparison of scores in the first 10 overs of each innings and it was Batley who came out on top by just two runs 35-2 to Hartshead’s 33-4.

Faisal Javed (45) led the way in the Batley innings but Hartshead kept in contention thanks to the efforts of Mohammad Khan (3-19).

Huzaifah Patel appeared to have put Batley on course for victory as he claimed 4-31 and Moor were reduced to 85-8.

With opener Chris Wynd at the crease, Hartshead had hope and he finally found support in captain Danny Squire.

The pair added 58 for the ninth wicket and took their side to within two runs of victory before Wynd was trapped lbw for 72.

When Squire was bowled by Awais Munir (3-21) one run later, the game was tied and after calculations between scorers and umpires, it was Batley who progressed.

Holders Woodlands secured a safe passage into the second round thanks to a comfortable 84-run win over neighbours Cleckheaton at Moorend.

Woodlands openers Tim Jackson (nought) and Brad Schmulian (five) were dismissed early in the innings just 24 hours after sharing a Bradford League record stand.

Wicketkeeper Greg Finn led the way for Woodlands with a battling 78 as they were bowled out for 196, with Andrew Deegan (3-31) pick of the Cleckheaton bowlers.

The Cleckheaton reply never got going and although captain Mally Nicholson top scored with 29, they were bowled out for 112 as paceman Elliot Richardson (3-19) and Schmulian (3-51) did the damage.

Hanging Heaton were given a scare by Championship One side Bankfoot in a high scoring contest at Wickets Close.

Hanging Heaton captain Gary Fellows hit the round’s highest score of 132 in an innings which included four sixes and 17 fours.

He was joined in an opening stand of 176 by Nick Connolly (77) before Ishmail Dawood struck 39 as the visitors posted 306-8 with Shanz Parangige (3-59) pick of the Bankfoot bowlers.

Bankfoot were undaunted by the challenge of the large run chase as Arsaam Malik (76), Jawad Waheed (62), Daniel Colehan (46) and Hisan Ahmed (38) ensured the Bennett Lane men were given a scare.

Malik and Colehan shared a sixth-wicket stand of 95 but opening bowler Tom Chippendale returned to the attack to claim the last three wickets and end with figures of 5-32 as Bankfoot’s brave effort ended on 288 all out

New Farnley held their nerve to defeat Townville by six runs in an all Premier Division clash.

Billy Whitford top scored with an unbeaten 88, while captain Lee Goddard supported with 39 as New Farnley posted 213-7.

Opener Jonathan Booth (60) and Jack Hughes (38) led the Townville run chase, which also helped by the generous concession of 41 extras.

However opening bowler Alex Lilley (4-28) and youngster Sam Barraclough (4-34) ensured Townville were bowled out for 207.

Methley were involved in another close contest as they defeated fellow top flight side Lightcliffe by 17 runs.

Adam Patel (74) and Marcus Walmsley (50) guided Methley to 228 when they batted first as Lightcliffe captain Ian Philliskirk (4-33) was pick of his side’s bowlers.

Philliskirk also led Lightcliffe’s reply as he top scored with 53 but they were dismissed for 211.

Bradford & Bingley defeated Undercliffe by six wickets in another all-Premier Division clash.

Fahid Rehman (50) and Scott Price (36) were Undercliffe’s top scorers in a total of 175 but Kyme Tahirkeli (64), Ed Brown (55) and captain Matthew Duce (39no) guided Bradford & Bingley to victory.

Oliver Halliday hit an unbeaten 97 to rescue Morley from 58-5 as they earned 66-run win over fellow Championship One side Wakefield St Michael’s and became the other side through to the last 16.

Priestley Cup second round (to be played Sunday June 2): Baildon v Batley, Pudey Congs v East Bierley, Wrenthorpe v New Farnley, Ossett v Methley, Keighley v Hanging Heaton, Pudsey St Lawrence v Scholes, Gomersal v Woodlands, Bradford & Bingley v Morley.

Priestley Shield second round (Sunday June 2): Sandal v Buttershaw SP, Altofts v Woodlands, Morley v Lightcliffe, Birstall v Undercliffe, Brighouse v Methley, Yeadon v Hanging Heaton, Hartshead Moor v Ossett, East Bierley v Great Preston, Carlton v Townville, Liversedge v Pudsey Congs, Batley v Jer Lane, Cleckheaton v Pudsey St Law, Oulton v New Farnley, Bankfoot v Wrenthorpe, Keighley v Northowram Fields, Bradford & Bingley v Baildon.