Batley romp to victory over Ossett to set early Championship One pace

Batley are the early pace setters in Bradford League Championship One after they romped to an eight wicket win over Ossett last Saturday.

Ossett’s batting crumbled against the bowling of Muhammad Shahnawaz (4-28) and Huzaifah Patel (3-27) as they were dismissed for just 97.

Openers Owais Hussain (55) and Kasir Maroof (33) set Batley on course for a comfortable win, which sees them two points clear of Keighley, who thrashed Wakefield St Michael’s by nine wickets in the battle of the promoted teams.

Scholes slipped to a two-wicket defeat against Pudsey Congs, who have also won two of their opening three games.

Saif Tahir (50), Shahid Rehman (41) and Siraj Hussain (37) led the way for Scholes as they reached 196-7, with their former player Yasir Ali returning fine figures of 4-42.

Opener Mubtada Akhtrar hit two sixes and nine fours on his way to 105 in Congs successful run chase.

Gomersal suffered a three-wicket defeat in a low scoring affair against Bankfoot.

They were bowled out for 88 as only Daniel Grant (41) made an impression against the bowling of Jawad Waheed (5-26) and captain James Lee (3-33).

Richard Wear (3-30) shone in reply as Bankfoot didn’t find the going any easier, but Lee (32no) and Daniel Colehan (32) shared a decisive sixth wicket stand of 44 to set up victory.

Hartshead Moor are still searching for their first win after a seven-wicket defeat by Baildon.

Moor were bowled out for 130 as only Tosh Baker (54) looked at ease after they had slipped to 36-5 with spinner Simon Bailey taking 4-31.

Jack Hainsworth (50), Dwayne Heke (38) and Jonny Reynolds (35no) saw Baildon ease to victory.

East Bierley were denied a first win of the season after rain saw seven overs deducted from the Morley innings.

Ompal Boken marked his East Bierley debut with an unbeaten 88 which helped them to 207-9 with Matthew Dowse (3-37) and Oliver Halliday (3-39) Morley’s best bowlers.

Morley were clinging on at 159-9 when play was abandoned with Henry Rush (42) and Harvey Lockwood (39) the leading scorers.

Muhammed Hafeez claimed 4-31 as East Bierley came close to a first win.