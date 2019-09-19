Batley secure promotion to Bradford Premier League after dramatic final day

Batley clinched the Allrounder Bradford League Championship One title — and with it promotion to the Premier Division — on a dramatic final day to the season last Saturday.

Batley began the day in third place having suffered three consecutive defeats to seemingly blow their promotion chances but they defeated Gomersal and saw both their title rivals lose.

Batley earned a convincing 114-run win over Gomersal, while Morley - who started the day top - lost by four runs at Baildon and Bankfoot suffered a four wicket loss against relegated Wakefield St Michael’s.

Batley opener Sufyan Patel (74) and Adnan Mahmood (65) hit half-centuries in their total of 208-7 before veteran Tariq Hussain (4-23) and Hazalfah Patel (3-20) helped bowl Gomersal out for 91.

Australian all-rounder Blair Oakley top scored with 72 in his final game for Baildon, as they reached 198 with spinner David Nebard taking 5-24.

Morley lost early wickets but looked on course for victory with Henry Rush (76) and Harvey Lockwood (35) among the runs but Oakley claimed 3-37 as they were restricted to 194-9.

Bankfoot saw their hopes of a top-two finish ended as they were bowled out for 119 by second-bottom Wakefield St Michael’s with Zaeem Zulfqar taking 3-18.

St Michael’s were guided to victory by Australian batsman Mitchell Forsyth (50no).

Despite the win, St Michael’s have been relegated after East Bierley pulled clear of danger with a stunning nine-wicket win over Keighley.

Rizwan Ali took (5-8) and Umar Farooq (4-11) helped their side bowl out Keighley for just 24 with the last nine wickets falling for five runs.

Hartshead Moor defeated bottom team Scholes by five wickets.

Iain Wardlaw took 5-37 as Scholes were dismissed for 136 and made 45 as his side chased down the total, which had seen Mohammed Rafiq (67) top score as spinner Mohammad Khan (3-29) supported.

Ossett claimed fourth place with a three-wicket win over Pudsey Congs. New Zealander Izaiah Lange top scored with 65 as they chased down 195.