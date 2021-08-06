Batley to enjoy 'free hit' against Featherstone Rovers

HEAD COACH: Craig Lingard. Picture: Ed Sykes\SWpix.com.

Batley head into the West Yorkshire derby on Sunday on the back of three-straight wins, putting themselves in pole position to secure a Championship play-off place.

Rovers had their 13-game winning streak in the league ended by Toulouse Olympique last weekend and Lingard is expecting a response from the 1895 Cup winners on Sunday.

The sides have met three times this season - once in pre-season, once in the league and one further time in the Challenge Cup - with Featherstone winning all three contests.

“If we had got beat last weekend, it puts more pressure on the Featherstone game,” said Lingard.

“They will be expected to get a victory this week.

“It is a free-hit for us but we are full of confidence, we are looking up rather than looking down.

“They will want a reaction from their performance against Toulouse. Hopefully we can catch them on an off day and we will be on form.

“I can’t imagine a team like Featherstone will have two weeks on the bounce where they perform poorly. We are expecting a reaction.