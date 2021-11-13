Batley's Amy Walker wins World Aquathlon crown

Amy Walker

The Batley mum of three Amy came away with the overall win as well as her age-group title when travelling to Spain to take part in the World Championships at El Anillo, Extremadura.

She was previously fourth in the 2019 World Aquathlon Championships in Spain, but competing again in the 30-34 age group it was a different story this time as Amy produced a stunning performance for her best result so far in the sport – finishing two minutes and 27 seconds faster than in the event two years previously.

Amy, co owner of the Bee&Co Boutique and wife of former Batley Bulldogs player Patrick Walker, has been taking part in aquathlons and triathlons for eight years, in that time also having three children.