Betfred Championship/League 1: Featherstone Rovers frustrated by Toulouse while Batley Bulldogs, Dewsbury Rams and Hunslet also miss out

Featherstone Rovers finished the regular season fifth in the Championship, but will be frustrated at not taking maximum points from their last regular fixture of the campaign.

Rovers led the French side 18-8 at half-time but were overhauled and pipped for the points, 26-24, by the end of 80 minutes. Cameron King touched down twice for the home side with Dane Chisholm – who also landed four conversions – and Alex Sutcliffe also crossing the opposition whitewash.

Batley Bulldogs' Dom Brambani. PIC: Ash Allen/SWpix.com

Tenth-placed Batley Bulldogs, meanwhile, were outgunned at second-bottom Barrow Raiders where it finished 24-16 to the home side.

Batley, who trailed by only two points on the turnaround, scored all their points in the first half, Dom Brambani, Alistair Leak and Keenan Tomlinson crossing the opposition whitewash and Brambani tagging on the points from a couple of conversions.

Dewsbury Rams brought the curtain down on a difficult campaign with defeat to the side just above them on the ladder. It finished 22-8 at Owl Lane to the 11th-placed visitors from Cheshire. Rams trailed 10-4 at half-time after Rob Worrincy had crossed for the home side. The seasoned pro’ put another four-pointer on the board for Dewsbury after the break but it wasn’t enough to deny the Vikings.

In League One, Hunslet were kept pointless in the second half by victorious visitors, Oldham, who confirmed their second-place finish in the standings at the same time.

Dewsbury Rams' Rob Worrincy. PIC: Paul Butterfield

Hunslet remain fifth on the League One ladder.

On the day, Zach Braham, Jimmy Watson and Nathan Chappell crossed for tries with Joe Sanderson landing three conversions and a penalty.