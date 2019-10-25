Binns and Ward triumph in golf winter season opener

Dewsbury District Golf Club pair James Ward and Jonathan Binns won the opening event of the Halifax Huddersfield District Golf Alliance winter season at Meltham GC.

The scheduled winter opening competition had been put back after Bradley Park’s event was abandoned due to heavy rain before a ball had been struck.

Sunshine greeted the Meltham event, with a strong gusting wind, but at midday there was a heavy squall that lasted for about 30 minutes before reverting to sunshine.

Organisers thanked the greenkeepers, who squeegeed the greens to enable play to continue, but tough playing conditions off the back tees kept the scoring low with only five pairs breaking par.

Ward and Binns (handicap 4) were clear winners of the Pro-Am section, with a fine score of 40 points.

Rob Booth and Steve Beeby (5), of Outlane, finished second with 37 points, their highlight being a net eagle for Beeby on the ninth hole.

The Am-Am was won by Fixby’s Mike Dempsey (11) and Pete Newey (15) with 39 points.

They started in the heavy rain and had only five points after four holes but followed with four net birdies in the next five.

There was a tie for second place on 37 points resolved on count-back in favour of Fred Parker (14) and Paul Storer (18) from Steve Beetlestone (15) and Duncan Ramsden (18), both from the home club.

The was a net eagle for Storer on the par three fifth and for Ramsden on the par three third.

Also recording net eagles were Phil Ledgard (15) of Dewsbury on the third and Ian Wallis (5) of Crosland Heath on the 13th.

The next winter alliance event was due to place at Dewsbury on Tuesday.