Birstall book Jack Hampshire Cup semi-final date with Nelson

Birstall will host Hunslet Nelson in the Jack Hampshire Cup semi-final on Sunday July 21 as they aim to secure a place in the final at Liversedge.

In-form Birstall, who are chasing promotion from Bradford League Championship Two, booked a place in the last four with a 22-run win over new Conference leaders Great Preston last Sunday.

Birstall built a challenging total of 214-6 through the efforts of Eric Austin (48), Brad Lay (38) and Ashley Burton (36no).

Great Preston put up a good fight before they were finally bowled out for 192.

Australian Tyson Freeman (57) followed up his century the previous day with another important contribution, while Kieren Thurston hit 37, with Saif Ur Rehman (3-37) the best Birstall bowler.

Hunslet Nelson knocked out Jack Hampshire holders Bowling Old Lane as they secured a five-wicket in their quarter-final tie.

Amjid Hussain (36) and Ahsan Butt (31) contributed for Old Lane but couldn’t build on promising starts as they were bowled out for 178, with Will Stiff (3-34) and Saad Shaik (3-21) keeping them in check.

Opener Andrew McIntosh (53) got the Nelson reply off to a flying start with captain Stiff capping a fine all-round display by making 40 not out to steer his side home.

Buttershaw St Paul’s will host Yeadon in the other semi -final.

Buttershaw, who take on Premier Division side Townville in the Heavy Woollen Cup semi-final this Sunday, secured their place in the last four of the Jack Hampshire with an 85-run win over Conference side Sandal.

Former Gomersal wicketkeeper Jack Seddon hit eight sixes and seven fours while making an unbeaten 85 from just 43 balls which propelled Buttershaw to 271-7.

His hard hitting innings built on the earlier good work of opener Jonathan Burston (80).

Sandal were going well at 121-2 but faltered as the required run rate climbed. Danny Riley’s 66 was the highlight of their 186 all out.

Captain James Sawyer (4-47) and Aidan Winnard (3-21) were the key wicket takers as Buttershaw reached a second cup semi-final.

Yeadon booked a semi-final date with St Pauls after a comfortable seven-wicket win over Carlton.

Yeadon had lost the Championship Two leadership to Carlton 24 hours earlier but they soon had the Wakefield side in trouble when they reduced them to 25-4.

An unbroken last-wicket stand of 65 between Nick Busby (39no) and Clark Harrison (37no) boosted Carlton’s score to 142-9.

Andrew Robinson (3-23) was the most-successful bowler but Gareth Lee (2-14) and Paul Machell (1-14) kept runs at a premium in their eight-over spells.

Yeadon’s reply was dominated by a second-wicket partnership of 101 between opener Rob Smith (36) and overseas player Sarmad Hameed, who hit three sixes and 11 fours in an unbeaten 83.

Liversedge will host the Jack Hampshire final on Sunday August 18 when Alan Carter will be recognised for his 50 years as an umpire by officiating.

Carter, who is a former chairman of the Bradford Premier League Umpires Association, will be partnered in the middle by Ray Osborne.