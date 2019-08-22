Birstall edged out in Jack Hampshire final thriller

Birstall suffered an agonising two-wicket defeat in a nail-biting but low scoring Jack Hampshire Cup final at Liversedge last Sunday.

Birstall were restricted to a modest total of 132 all out when batting first but had Yeadon in all kinds of trouble at 85-7 in reply.

In an enthralling finale, Andrew Robinson struck two sixes and two fours in a crucial knock of 21 from 17 balls before falling to leg spinner Benadict Gundry (4-21) with Yeadon still 20 runs short of victory.

Captain Ryan Robinson and Paul Machell showed their experience to edge their side close to victory.

Robinson, who finished nine not out, struck the winning boundary with 10 balls to spare before lifting the Jack Hampshire Cup first the first time.

James Russell earlier picked up 2-15 as he dismissed Yeadon openers Gareth Lee and Rob Smith.

Gundry took a return catch to remove Tom Lindsay for 12 and captain Nick Kaye had Yeadon overseas batsman Sarmad Hameed caught behind by Ian Carradice for 26.

Gundry then had Aaron Day and Sam Massheder caught by Eric Austin, before Kaye bowled Robbie Williams but Yeadon’s tailenders edged them to victory.

Birstall had elected to bat first but saw the dangerous Josh Haynes caught by Ryan Robinson off Andy Robinson’s bowling.

Austin and Ian Carradice saw Birstall to 47 after 10 overs before the latter lofted a delivery from Andy Robinson straight to Day for 24.

Machell bowled his eight overs straight off for 28 runs before the introduction of young leg spinner James Massheder changed the course of the innings.

Birstall captain Nick Kaye was bowled for five and was followed back to the pavilion by Rishy Limbechaya and Ashley Burton, both stumped by Sam Massheder as his brother James took man-of-the-match.

Austin led the Birstall innings before he was trapped lbw by Gareth Lee for 45, with Gundry falling to the same fate for 17.

Seamer Lindsay removed Matty Dyson, Ryan Gray and James Russell as he finished with 3-21 and although Birstall went close to defending a below-par score, they just came up short.