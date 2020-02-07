Bly on course to finish top at Spen Winter Sweep qualifiers

Chris Bly has an almost unassailable lead going into the final week of qualifying for the Spen Winter Sweep following his 21-19 victory over Josh Mordue in last week’s final.

In a really unpredictable turn of events, the players in second, third, fourth and sixth places, all lost there first game leaving Bly an opportunity to move well clear at the top, by reaching his first final of the season.

Josh Mordue kept his hopes of reaching the last 16 alive by also progressing to his first final.

Bly has been the most consistent performer throughout the competition, in the prize money virtually every week, but it was Mordue who made the quicker start to the final, winning the opening pair and a single in the next end.

Bly responded, scoring four pairs in five ends to take an 8-5 lead and the three point advantage was maintained for the next 10 ends.

At 17-14 the game was getting interesting as Mordue paired up and then got a single to level at 17-17.

Bly grabbed a couple of singles before making another poor lead and Mordue jumped in with a brace to level once more at 19-19.

Mordue left his first wood a yard short and Bly bowled within a foot to put him under pressure.

Mordue opted to try and blast Bly’s wood out of the way but missed and left his opponent to come up with his final bowl to grab a pair and win the game 21-19.

Spen Winter Sweep

Week 14 Results

Preliminary round: M Regan 8, C Bly 21; T Scorah 21 D Teale 13.

First Round: J Hynes 21, S Ladbrooke 18; A Tattersley 13, D Hewitt 21; J Mordue 21, P Burke 12; S Walder 21, M Wensley 17; K Smith 19, G Wike 21; B Rice 21, G Walker 18; G Coates 20, M Sweeney 21; A Rukin 21, N Simpson 15; K Hill 21, P Holt 15; M Connolly 21, A Bairstow 20; A Thornton 21, D Poole 20; N Briggs 21, A Forrest 17; M Fowler 21, S Edmondson 13; J Cranston 21, L Hirst 11; A Gallagher 21, C Mordue 14; C Bly 21, T Scorah 10.

Second Round: J Hynes 21, D Hewitt 16; J Mordue 21, S Walder 14;G Wike 16, B Rice 21; M Sweeney 14, A Rukin 21; K Hill 10, M Connolly 21; A Thornton 13, N Briggs 21; M Fowler 16, J Cranston 21; A Gallagher 9, C Bly 21.

Quarter finals: B Rice 21, A Rukin 14; J Hynes 14, J Mordue 21; M Connolly 21, N Briggs 17; J Cranston 18, C Bly 21.

Semi finals: J Mordue 21, B Rice 13; M Connolly 9, C Bly 21.

Final: C Bly 21, J Mordue 19.