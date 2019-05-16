Boken leads the way as East Bierley secure first victory

East Bierley picked up their first win of the Allrounder Bradford League Championship One season as they defeated struggling Ossett by 47 runs at South View Road last Saturday.

Bierley had been frustrated with two of their opening three games been abandoned due to bad weather but they dodged the showers to get off the mark.

New overseas player Ompal Boken led the way with 71 and with support from Raheel Ahmed and Arbaab Hussain, who both made 33, they were able to post 219 all out, with Oliver Newton picking up 5-46.

Paul Malone (34) top scored in reply but Ossett were bowled out for 172 with Tawkal Zadran claiming 4-63 and they are still searching for a first win.

Batley are third but were left frustrated when their game against Hartshead Moor was abandoned when poised for an interesting finish.

Batley dismissed Hartshead for 141 in 47.2 overs as Mohammad Shahnawaz took 4-34.

Batley tried to press for victory but despite the efforts of Sami Ullah (42no) they finished on 128-7 in 13 fewer overs.

Newly-promoted Keighley recorded their third straight win as they defeated Gomersal by six wickets to move seven points clear at the top.

Liam Fletcher (39) was the only batsman to offer resistance to overseas player Alex Antoine (3-33) and captain Paul Quinlan (3-39) as Gomersal were restricted to 146-9.

Antoine followed up by scoring 60 in Keighley’s successful run chase.

Keighley have 61 points and are seven ahead of Morley, who inflicted a first defeat of the season on Bankfoot as they were bowled out for 93 and the visitors completed a four wicket win.

Scholes are also seeking a first win after they slipped to a five-wicket defeat against Baildon.

Spinners Mushtaq Ahmed (3-19) and Simon Bailey (3-3) combined to help dismiss Scholes for 107, with Said Tahir (32) the only batsman to offer resistance.

Australian Blair Oakley hit 46 as Baildon knocked off the runs and Baildon moved into fourth place.